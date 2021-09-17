Tata Safari Gold edition launched in India, costs up to Rs 1.52 lakh dearer

Tata motors has launched gold edition for its premium SUV Tata Safari. The gold upgrades offer the new Tata Safari a cosmetically enhanced look from the interior as well as the exterior. However, the new colour update is only available for the top trims of the SUV.

The Tata Safari gold edition is offered in black and white colour options and gets a price hike of Rs 1.37 to Rs 1.52 lakh.

On the exterior, the SUV gets gold accents on door handles, grille, roof rail and also the boot. The company logo can also be starkly distinguished as it has a golden touch.

The interior of the SUV gets gold highlights on the dashboard and door handles. The prominent items that get the highlight include the instrument cluster, AC vents and the door handles. Depending on the colour of the vehicle, the dashboard gets a black or white trim.

In terms of comfort enhancement, the gold edition gets a diamond-quilted leather seats and ventilated seats at the front.

However, the engine and other hardware in the SUV remains the same.

Engine and key specifications

The 2021 Tata Safari is powered by a Kryotec 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine which generates power of 167.62 bhp. The maximum torque offered by the SUV is 350Nm. The SUV has a 1956cc BS VI engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is also an option for six-speed automatic torque converter automatic gearbox. The tank capacity is 50 litres while the boot space is 73. The SUV offers a mileage of 14.08 kmpl (ARAI).

Seating Capacity

The new Safari is a 7-seater SUV. However it gets an option of 6-seater seating arrangement (2 captain seats in the middle row). Besides, this SUV also offers 9 different seating modes. The seating modes include beach mode, weekend mode, jamming mode and family drive mode.

Electronics

The Tata Safari offers an 8.8-inch floating island screen with iRA connected tech with automatic climate control and 9-speaker JBL audio system. The SUV also gets 3rd-row ac vents, 6-way powered driver seat and much more. The premium SUV gets drive modes of Eco, City and Sport.

Price

The 2021 Tata Safari starts at a price of Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Bhubaneswar) while the top variant is priced at Rs 22.01 lakh (ex-showroom Bhubaneswar). However, the Safari XZ+ Gold edition costs Rs 21.90 lakh and Rs 23.18 lakh for manual and automatic transmission variants respectively.