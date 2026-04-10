Tata Safari Diesel variants Prices hiked by up to Rs 22,000

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Tata Motors has hiked the prices of the Safari SUV. With the latest price revision, the diesel variants of the Tata Safari has got costlier by Rs 8,700 to Rs 22,000. The price hike depends on the variant. However, the price hike does not affect the petrol variants of the popular Tata SUV.

Mechanically, the Safari continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine, offered with both manual and automatic transmissions, and available in six- and seven-seat configurations. There are no changes to the powertrain or feature list as part of this update.

The price increment affects the range of diesel trims, including Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished variants. The Plus, Dark, and Stealth Edition version of the Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished trims have also been affected by the price hike. Tata has also hiked the price of the diesel trims offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

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The lower-spec variants price has been increased starting from Rs 8,700. Meanwhile, the mid and higher trims command a steeper revision, going upwards of Rs. 15,000 and reaching around Rs. 22,000 for select iterations.

The Safari diesel range now starts from Rs. 14.75 lakh, ex-showroom. A similar price hike has also been imposed on the Harrier diesel variants, effective from this month.

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