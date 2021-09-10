Tata punch teased ahead of its launch, check some important details about the SUV

Ahead of its launch, Tata motors have again teased about the awaited micro SUV-Tata Punch. The teaser shows that the Tata Punch is capable of conquering any terrain. The Tata Punch was presented in the Auto Expo in 2020 under the concept name H2X. Even though auto enthusiasts were assuming the name of the micro SUV to be H2X, many were surprised by the new name.

The Tata Punch will fit just below the Tata Nexon in terms of hierarchy. The new SUV-Punch will launch and subsequently go for sale in the upcoming months (between October and November 2021) in India.

The teaser claims that the Punch will have multiple modes for conquering multiple terrains. The upcoming Punch will be the first car offered by Tata to be built on ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) and will be developed under the design language of Impact 2.0.

I #PackAPunch with my capability to conquer any terrain.

The specifications, design and features of the Tata Punch can be summarised under the following:

Design: The Tata punch borrows much of its design from the company’s larger SUVs like the Harrier and Safari. The split headlamp of the SUV can be distinctly seen whereas the grille of the Punch feels similar to other Tata SUVs.

Engine: Tata has equipped the Punch with an option of two petrol engines- a 1.2 litre unit or a 1.2 litre turbocharged unit. The transmission option includes a 5 speed manual transmission along with an option for automatic variant.

Dimensions: The Tata Punch is 3840mm in length, 1822mm in width, 1635mm in height and 2450mm in terms of wheelbase. The wheels of the SUV are 16 inches and give a boost to the overall side design.

Price: Even though the company is yet to announce the price of the micro SUV, it is expected that the Tata Punch will be priced just under Rs 5 lakh and will go up to Rs 10 lakh.

Rivals: Upon its release, the Tata Punch will compete with the likes of Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Renault Kiger.