Tata Punch EV Facelift spy shots reveal key exterior details

Tata Motors is all set to unveil the Punch EV facelift on February 20, 2026. Ahead of the launch, the Electric vehicle was spotted testing on the roads. The spy shots of the EV facelift has revealed the rear exterior design of the car.

The spy shot shows the EV with a similar set up as its ICE sibling. From the rear, it looks very similar to the ICE version of the Punch. However, the front, which was revealed earlier, and the new aero-optimised alloys give it the expected EV look.

Moreover, reports have alos suggested that the interior of the EV will likely also likely be similar to it’s ICE sibling. However, the company might add some dedicated EV bits inside the cabin to make it different from the ICE.

Overall, the Punch EV facelift is speculated to not receive that many updates in terms of look. However, the company might be planning to raise it’s range as leaked reports have suggested that the new Punch EV will exceed 500 kilometres on a single charge.

As for the battery and engine, the Tata Motors is expected to equip a larger 45kWh LFP unit, which is used in the Nexon EV. The existing version of Punch EV features 25kWh and 35kWh battery packs. Like Nexon, it is also speculated also get the 25kWh and 35kWh battery packs.