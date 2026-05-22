Tata Projects secures first-ever construction deal with Godrej Properties for Gurgaon portfolio worth Rs 1,100 crore

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New Delhi : Godrej Properties Limited has entered into a partnership with Tata Projects for construction contracts worth Rs 1,100 crore across three luxury residential developments on Golf Course Road in Gurgaon. The agreement marks the first time these two major Indian corporate groups have collaborated.

The engineering and construction firm, Tata Projects, will take charge of the core and shell construction works for the upcoming high-end projects named Godrej Sora, Godrej Astra, and Godrej Samaris in Gurgaon, according to a release from the Godrej Properties.

The mandate brings Tata Projects into Gurgaon’s premium residential corridor to execute structural works for developments designed as high-quality, thoughtfully planned spaces.

Among the sites under this contract is Godrej Samaris, an upcoming luxury launch located in Sector 53, Gurugram, which spans across 7.41 acres.

The joint venture combines Godrej’s development pipeline with a construction entity that has delivered national infrastructure assets, including the New Parliament Building in New Delhi, Noida International Airport, and the Atal Setu in Mumbai.

The real estate developer aims to utilize this partnership to manage its execution capabilities in a highly demanding micro-market.

Sandeep Navlakhe, Chief Operating Officer, Godrej Properties, said, “Our partnership with Tata Projects is a strategic step towards strengthening execution across some of our most important luxury developments.

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Golf Course Road represents one of India’s most competitive and quality-conscious residential markets, and delivering here demands a strong focus on precision, scale, and consistency.

Through this collaboration, we aim to further enhance delivery timelines, construction excellence, and on-ground efficiency, while continuing to create homes that are thoughtfully designed and aligned with evolving customer expectations.”

The construction firm stated that the project aligns with its operational focus on urban infrastructure and sustainable delivery methods.

Barun Pal Chowdhury, Executive Vice President and SBU Head – Urban Spaces, Tata Projects, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Godrej Properties.

Our expertise in delivering sustainable and future-ready developments aligns seamlessly with Godrej Properties’ vision of creating exceptional living spaces. We look forward to developing landmark residential projects that set new benchmarks in design, quality, and liveability.”

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(ANI)