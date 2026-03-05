Tata Nexon is the best selling car in India, leads sales chart in February 2026

Tata Nexon has emerged as the best-selling car in India for the month of February 2026. The car has continued to achieve this feat for the second consecutive month.

The company revealed that they had a strong sales record for the month of February, 2026. The sales was led by few key models including Tata Nexon. The Indian automaker has managed to place two of it’s models in the top three best-selling cars during the month.

According to Tata Motors, the company has sold a total of 19,430 units of the Nexon last month.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has emerged as the second best selling car in India with a claimed sales of 19,326 units. Meanwhile, another Tata car has taken the third place with a sales of 18,748 units. the car we are talking about is the Tata Punch.

The Tata Nexon has remained one of the brand’s most popular models since its launch. Tata Motors offers the SUV in multiple variants and powertrain options. The Tata Nexon has a starting price of Rs 7.32 lakh and goes up to Rs 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The nameplate is also available in EV guise, with prices starting at Rs. 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).