Tata Motors unveils next-generation Tiago and Tiago.ev hatchbacks

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New Delhi: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles on Thursday launched the Next Gen Tiago and Tiago.ev, introducing upgraded hatchback models with petrol, iCNG and electric powertrain options aimed at offering advanced technology, safety and affordability to Indian consumers.

The company said the Next Gen Tiago starts at Rs 4.69 lakh for the internal combustion engine (ICE) version, while the Tiago.ev starts at Rs 6.99 lakh for the full ownership electric version.

Built on over a decade of presence in the market and backed by more than 700,000 customers, the company said the new Tiago range has been redesigned with updated exteriors, premium interiors, connected technology and enhanced safety features.

Launching the new models, Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “Hatchbacks remain the gateway to personal mobility for millions of Indian families and yet, for far too long, this segment received scarce attention from the industry, when it genuinely deserved far more.”

He said the Next Gen Tiago offers “substantially updated exteriors, a significantly more premium interior experience, advanced connected technology including a 360° surround view system with blind view monitor, and a strengthened safety package.”

According to the company, the Tiago.ev comes with an industry-first lifetime battery high-voltage warranty and enhanced fast charging capability that can add 100 kilometres of range in 18 minutes.

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“The Tiago.ev is the first EV in India that is not just emotionally engaging but also financially smart,” Chandra said, adding that the model is aimed at improving EV adoption in the sub-Rs 12 lakh segment.

The company said the Next Gen Tiago range focuses on five key areas — design, technology, ownership economics, flexibility of options and safety. The petrol and iCNG variants are available with both manual and AMT transmission choices, while the electric version offers multiple battery pack options and flexible ownership models.

On safety, Tata Motors said the Tiago.ev includes standard six airbags and electronic stability systems, while the petrol and iCNG variants feature segment-first technologies such as a 360° surround view and blind view display.

The company said both the ICE and EV versions of the Next Gen Tiago are part of its strategy to provide “accessible safe, smart and aspirational mobility for India.”

(ANI)