Tata Motors to increase passenger vehicle prices from April 1, 2026

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New Delhi: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. announced that it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles from 1st April 2026. The company, which is a leading manufacturer of cars and SUVs in India, makes this announcement today as it prepares for a price revision across its internal combustion engine portfolio.

According to Tata Motors, the revision is being undertaken to partially offset the continued increase in input costs.

“The weighted average price increase will be 0.5 % of ICE portfolio and the extent will vary across models and variants,” the company said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, the company also announced a price increase of up to 1.5 per cent across its commercial vehicle range, effective from April 1, 2026.

In a press release, the automaker said the decision was taken “to offset the rising costs of raw materials and other inputs.”

The company also clarified that the extent of the price revision will differ depending on the vehicle model and variant.

The announcement comes amid broader cost pressures across the automobile sector, where manufacturers have been adjusting prices to manage rising raw material and production costs. The announcement follows a recent price hike in the luxury car segment by Mercedes-Benz India last week.

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Meanwhile, shares of Tata Motors ended the trading session at Rs 437.60 on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Monday, registering a gain of 2.81 per cent for the day.

A recent report also highlighted challenges faced by the global automobile sector.

The industry is currently facing structural headwinds, including tariff-related pressures, elevated raw material costs, and persistent supply chain disruptions.

A recent report by Elara Securities noted that shortages of memory chips have emerged as the latest challenge impacting production.

According to the report, alongside these challenges, global automobile demand is also facing macroeconomic headwinds, with the start of calendar year 2026 (CY26) remaining muted despite moderate growth recorded in the previous year.

China, the United States and Europe all reported a drop in vehicle sales in January 2026, declining by 6.8 per cent, 0.8 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively.