Tata Motors to impose price hike from April 2026

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Tata Motors has announced a price hike for it’s entire range of ICE passenger car models in India. The price hike will be effective from 1 April, 2026.

Announcing the price hike, Tata Motors revealed that the price increase has been made to offset the continued rise in input costs.

According to the carmaker, the weighted average price increase across its internal combustion engine (ICE) lineup will be approximately 0.5 per cent. However, the exact revision will vary depending on the model and variant.

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Tata Motors currently offers a wide range of passenger vehicles in India, including hatchbacks, SUVs, and sedans. Popular models in its ICE lineup include the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and the Safari.

The carmaker said the price correction is necessary to manage the impact of rising raw material and operational costs. Despite the increase, the company aims to maintain strong value across its product range.

Customers planning to purchase a Tata passenger vehicle, may consider completing their bookings before the revised prices come into effect at the start of the next financial year.