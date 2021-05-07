Tata Motors Set To Hike Prices Of Cars From May 8, Check Important Details Here

Tata Motors has announced a price hike in its passenger vehicle category. The rise in prices will be effective from May 8, 2021. However, the company has assured that the customers, who have booked cars on or before May 7, will pay the old price.

According to President of Passenger Vehicles Business, Tata Motors, Shailesh Chandra, the prices of raw materials like steel and precious metals has resulted in the hike of the products. The rise in prices of the passenger vehicles will be an average of 1.8% from their previous prices.

Tata Motors is offering a range of passenger vehicles in India at a value for money. Recently the car manufacturer had launched Tata Safari SUV.

Some popular passenger vehicles of Tata include Altroz, Tiago, Tigor, Harrier and Nexon. In terms of sales in India, Tata motors comes next to Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

Apart from diesel/ petrol cars, Tata offers electric cars too. The Tata Nexon EV has been a successful example of the company’s participation in the electric vehicle revolution.