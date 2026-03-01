Tata Motors passenger vehicles reports 35 Pc YoY Growth in Feb’26

Advertisement

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. has claimed that it recorded a domestic and international sales of 63,331 units in February 2026, said reports. This reflects a notable increase of 57% year-on-year in comparison to last years 46,811 units sold in February 2025.

Out of the total sales, domestic passenger vehicle sales reached 62,329 units and the international sales are recorded at 1,002 units. The domestic sales volume have grown a 34% growth, with an absolute rise of 15,894 units, in comparison to 46,435 units in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, the company shipped 1,002 units in February 2026 compared to 376 units in February 2025. This marks a sharp 167% year-on-year growth in overseas markets.

The majority of the sales growth were contributed by the Electric vehicle models of the company. As per reports, the company sold 8,385 EVs in February 2026, compared to 5,343 units a year earlier. This translates to a 57% growth, underlining the increasing importance of the EV portfolio in driving Tata’s passenger vehicle expansion.

Earlier in January 2026, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. become the country’s second-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in the October-December quarter of fiscal 2026, surpassing Hyundai Motor India and Mahindra & Mahindra. This was largely driven by strong demand for the Nexon compact SUV and initial volumes from the newly launched Sierra.

For the full calendar year 2025, Tata Motors remained India’s third-largest passenger vehicle maker, with 5.92 lakh units sold. Mahindra recorded 6.07 lakh units, while Maruti Suzuki retained its leadership position.

