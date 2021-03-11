New Delhi: Automobile major Tata Motors on Thursday launched a new range of intermediate and light commercial trucks — Ultra Sleek T-Series — which it hoped will fulfill the growing demand for such vehicles in the country.

According to the company, fast economic recovery has galvanised the demand for commercial vehicles.

“We are seeing a gradual economic recovery happening. Headline numbers are pointing towards this recovery,” Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors told IANS.

“There is both, upsurge in rural as well as urban demand.”

On Thursday, the company launched — Ultra Sleek T-Series — trucks which are aimed for urban transportation.

As per the company, these trucks are available in three models – T.6, T.7 and T.9 with varied deck lengths from 10 to 20 feet to adapt to all the required applications.

“Affirming its versatility, ‘Ultra Sleek T-Series’ has variants available in 4-tyre and 6-tyre combinations and varied deck lengths, the range is curated to suit diverse transportation needs,” the company said in a statement.

“It is equipped to cater to a wide variety of applications, such as transportation of e-commerce products, FMCG, industrial goods, LPG cylinders, and refrigerated containers for transportation of Covid-19 vaccine, pharmaceuticals as well as food items such as eggs, milk and fresh farm produce.”

The new truck range is powered by the BS6 4SPCR engine, with a 100hp power and a torque rating of 300Nm, the range provides optimum power and best-in-class fuel efficiency.

“The range is fortified with a strong modular chassis designed for better durability, and radial tyres with low-rolling resistance to further boost the fuel economy,” the company said.