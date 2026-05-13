Tata Motors launches Altroz iCNG AMT at a starting price of Rs 8.70 lakh

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Tata Motors has officially launched the AMT version of the Altroz CNG in India. The Tata Altroz iCNG AMT version has a starting price of Rs. 8.70 lakh (ex-showroom). This first-in-segment CNG automatic combination features a single ECU, direct start in CNG mode option, and twin CNG cylinders.

The CNG AMT will be available for a total of five variants.

This will be the newest addition to the company’s CNG fleet, which currently includes multiple CNG automatic models, such as the Tiago, Tigor, Punch, and the Nexon.

Altroz iCNG AMT powertrain

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Powering the Altroz iCNG is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated, Revotron petrol engine with CNG technology. Tata Motors claims that the engine is capable of providing 72bhp and 103Nm in CNG mode. Apart from the five-speed AMT gearbox, this version also gets the option of a five-speed manual unit. Notably, it is also offered with the 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, and the segment’s only diesel engine in the form of a 1.5-litre mill. The former is also offered with a six-speed DCT unit.

Due to the presence of the twin cylinders, it has a a smaller bootspace of 210kg. In comparison, it’s petrol and diesel siblings have 345 litre space.

Variant-wise Prices

Pure: Rs. 8.70 lakh

Pure S: Rs. 9 lakh

Creative: Rs. 9.57 lakh

Creative S: Rs. 9.82 lakh

Accomplished S: Rs. 10.77 lakh

Also Read: Hyundai to launch two new SUVs in India in FY27