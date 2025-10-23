Tata Motors delivered over 1 Lakh vehicles during festive season

Advertisement

Tata Motors recorded a bumper festive season sales. According to the company, it has delivered over one lakh vehicle from Navratri to Diwali. With this exceptional sale performance, the company has registered a 33 per cent year-on-year growth.

The sales were accumulated in just 30-days, according to Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

In terms of model-wise contribution, most of the sales came from compact SUVs. The second most selling model was the Nexon leading the charts in September at 38,000 units. Following closely by the Punch with 32,000 units. Meanwhile, the brand’s EV portfolio recorded sales of more than 10,000 units during this festive period.

The company has revealed that over 38,000 retails, an impressive 73 per cent growth, for the Nexon, which it claims is India’s No. 1 selling car in September 2025. Meanwhile the Punch clocked 32,000 units, growing 29 per cent year-on-year.

The company’s EVs recorded a 37 per cent growth during this period. The company believes this performance will continue for the rest of the fiscal.

The company is also gearing up for exciting new launches this year.