Tata Aeris New Teaser Reveals dashboard ahead of launch on September 25

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Tata Motors is set to launch it’s latest compact sedan-Aeris in India on September 25. Ahead of the official launch, the company has released a new teaser, which have revealed the dashboard design of the upcoming compact sedan.

The layout closely mirrors the recently launched Tiago’s cabin, right down to a fabric-inspired dashboard finish, along with the new two-spoke steering wheel design. Sitting at the top and centre of the dashboard is a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system, paired with a fully digital instrument cluster. Where the Tiago goes with a more vibrant cabin theme, the Aeris appears to adopt a paler beige and grey combination instead.

The teaser also offers a look at some of the features on board, including a wireless charging tray, cruise control, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, cup holders on the centre console, and an armrest with additional storage. Given how closely the Aeris tracks the Tiago on which it’s based, it should also pick up a start-stop button, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, rear AC vents, Type C USB ports, and fabric seat upholstery. Automatic variants are also expected to swap the traditional gear lever for a rotary drive selector.

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On the exterior, an earlier teaser had already revealed both the front and rear lighting, which carry over largely unchanged from the Tiago, though the tail section gets additional, segmented lighting elements. Blacked-out alloy wheels with a fresh design compared to the outgoing Tigor were also shown, and the Aeris is expected to skip the Tiago’s chunkier black bumper cladding for a cleaner look.

Mechanically, the Aeris is expected to remain unchanged, continuing with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 84bhp and 113Nm, paired with a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox options, alongside a CNG variant making 72bhp and 96.5Nm with the same transmission choices. The sedan is expected to command a premium over the hatchback, and its variant line-up could spread broadly up to five variants.

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