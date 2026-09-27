Tata Aeris launched in India, price starts at Rs 5.29 Lakh

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Tata Aeris has made it’s debut in the Indian market as the company’s latest sub-four-metre sedan. The Aeris has been launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 5.29 lakh. It is available in multiple colour options including Dandeli Drizzle (Lavender), Nitro Crimson (red), Dune Glow (sand), Daytona Grey, Pure Grey, and Pristine White.

The Aeris features an identical front light setup as the Tiago. However, the comapny has cut down in the black claddings for the bumper.

Like the other sub-four-metre sedans of the company, it has an array of features including blacked-out ORVMs, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, ventilated front row, 15-inch tyres, dual-tone alloys, and a tail section that resemble a connected setup. Tail-light graphics differ slightly, with additional elements.

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Inside, the car features a Grey interior and dual-tone seats. It sports a new two-spoke steering, digital instrument cluster with a segmented display, 10.25-inch centre screen, single wireless charger that looks like a twin setup, rear AC vents, rotary drive selector for automatic versions, 360° camera that doubles up as a dashcam, and horizontal AC vents. Which is the same steering, dashboard layout, and the centre console as the Tiago.

Mechanically, the Tata Aeris is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol motor that churns out 85bhp/113Nm. An i-CNG (twin-cylinder setup) churns out 74.5bhp/96.5Nm. Both versions get 5MT/5AMT options. Bookings open today, with deliveries starting from 11 October.

Also Read: Tata Aeris New Teaser Reveals dashboard ahead of launch on September 25