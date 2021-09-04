Suzuki WagonR Smile with sliding doors launched; Check price and features

Japan’s leading multinational automaker Suzuki has introduced the WagonR Smile in the Japanese market. The multipurpose car with boxy look has been launched with entry level trim and top variant.

The Suzuki WagonR Smile is offered with sliding doors for easy entry and exit of the car. This car is also 45 mm higher than the standard model of WagonR.

Suzuki Wagon R Smile price

The Suzuki Wagon R Smile price is set around 1.29 million yen to 1.71 million yen, which will be around Rs 8.3 lakh to Rs 11.44 lakh in Indian currency.

The booking is open now and the deliveries will begin from September 10.

The company is expecting to sell around 5,000 units every month

Suzuki WagonR Smile Design and Features

The WagonR Smile has boxy design with a minivan-like outlook. The car looks quite interesting and cute. The car has sliding doors on both sides for easy access of the rear seat occupants.

The front face gets a pair of big and small round headlamps, a chrome grille and a Suzuki logo in the middle.

The WagonR Smile is taller than the standard WagonR by around 45 mm. The rear facet gets vertically stacked taillamps and the roofline is flat.

The car is also available with attractive dual-tone colour options.

The interior of the car has a clean and uncluttered layout. It has many features onboard.

It features a large touchscreen infotainment unit along with steering mounted controls. The dashboard comes gets dual-tone theme as well.

The other features of the Suzuki WagonR Smile includes under-seat storage, numerous upholstery options, and a rather old-school analogue instrument binnacle with a small multi-information display.

Furthermore, the buyers can also get customization packages including decals, body kits, roof rails, alloy wheels, and other accessories to make the car stand out from the crowd.

Suzuki WagonR Smile Engine

WagonR Smile is powered by a 657cc three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. The motor generates a peak power output of 47 Bhp at 6,500 rpm and max torque of 58 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

The engine comes paired with a CVT transmission only. It does not have a manual gearbox.

However, the buyers will be able to opt between FWD and AWD layouts. The car is being offred with three variants. The high spec trim will come with a hybrid engine.