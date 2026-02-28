Suzuki E Access getting benefits of up to Rs 19,800, Check details

Advertisement

Suzuki E Access electric scooter is getting benefits of up to Rs. 19,800 in India. The benfit is not stand alone discount on the new electric scooter price, but is offered in various forms such as savings on finance, extended warranty, and other bonuses.

Suzuki E Access benefits

Buyers can avail the benefit in the form of savings on finance, extended warranty, and other bonuses.

Suzuki is offering the benefits in partnership with external finance companies. The offers have been tailor-made for different buyers. The buyers can avail this offers with interest rates as low as 5.99 per cent.

Suzuki is offering a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 to existing Suzuki customers who wants to purchase the E Access. Meanwhile, the company has also welcome offer for the new buyers. The new customers of the brand will get a welcome bonus of Rs. 7,000.

Advertisement

In terms of extended warranty offers, the company is offering an extended warranty worth Rs 4,000 for free with the E Access. That means your e-scooter will have a warranty of up to seven years or 80,000kms.

Suzuki E Access Price

The Suzuki E Access is one of the most expensive electric scooters of teh brand with prices starting at Rs. 1.88 Lakh, ex-showroom. It competes with Ather’s flagship offering, the 450 Apex.

The E Access is claimed to offer a top speed of 95km, however, in real world it offers a top speed of 71kmph. As per the company, the battery can charge from zero to 80 per cent with a charging time of over four hours.

In terms of specs and features, the scooter has a very high price. So, the benefits offered on the scooter is expected to make it a bit more accessible for buyers.

Also Read: Range Rover Velar EV Likely To Debut In Late 2026