SUVs Under Rs 40 Lakh Which Can Give You Best Value For Money

The presence of Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) in India has grown many folds in last few years. The major reason for the increase in SUVs in India is due to the need for comfort, performance and power among buyers across the country. Roads or no-roads, an SUV can easily take you anywhere with utmost comfort.

Even though many buyers opt for a compact SUV, there are some sections of buyers who prefer a 7/8 seater SUV with optimum space. Keeping in mind about the big family a 7/8 seater SUV has an edge over compact SUV in terms of space as well as power.

Budget also plays an important role in the selection of SUVs in India. However, if are one with a big family and has a budget of around Rs 40 lakhs, there are a handful of SUVs which you can opt for.

Toyota Fortuner

The Toyota Fortuner has been one of the common and most trusted SUVs in India. The reliability of Toyota brand gives an advantage to Fortuner over its rivals. Toyota Fortuner starts at a price of Rs 35.03 Lakh and goes up to Rs 44.11 Lakh. It is available in both Petrol and Diesel variants. While Fortuner Petrol version ranges between Rs 35.03 Lakh to Rs 36.84 Lakh, the Diesel version for Fortuner ranges between Rs 37.88 Lakh to Rs 44.11 Lakh. The engine of the SUV is between 2694 to 2755 cc.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is offered in a single variant of Rs 39.41 Lakh. The engine of the SUV is a 1984cc Petrol unit.

Ford Endeavour

The Ford Endeavour is offered with a 1996 cc diesel engine and costs between Rs 34.78 lakh and Rs 41.22 lakh. The Ford Endeavour is offered in four variants of Titanium 2.0 4×2 AT, Titanium Plus 2.0 4×2 AT, Titanium Plus 2.0 4×4 AT and Sport 2.0 4×4 AT.

Mahindra Alturas G4

This flagship Mahindra SUV is offered with a 2157cc diesel engine and costs between Rs 33.42 lakh and Rs 36.99 lakh. The Mahindra Alturas G4 is offered in 2WD AT/ 4WD AT variants.