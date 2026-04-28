Sun Pharma to Acquire Organon for $11.75 Billion

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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. just signed an agreement to buy the U.S.-based healthcare company Organon & Co. in a deal valued at $11.75 billion. They announced the news on April 26, 2026. Sun Pharma is paying all cash—$14.00 for each Organon share, which is a 24% premium over the latest closing price. This marks the biggest overseas acquisition by an Indian pharma company and is the largest industry deal of 2026 so far.

With this move, Sun Pharma will be positioned as global top 25 pharma companies, putting their combined yearly revenue around $12.4 billion. The merger makes Sun Pharma instantly the 7th biggest player worldwide in biosimilars and lands them in the top three for women’s health. Plus, it’s a massive boost for their global reach. Sun Pharma will now have access to over 150 countries, because of Organon’s presence in 140 of them and its six manufacturing plants across Europe and emerging markets.

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Financially, the deal involves a significant lean on external borrowing. Sun Pharma’s putting $2 to $2.5 billion in cash reserves on the table, but the remaining $9.25 to $9.75 billion comes from committed bank financing. On top of that, Sun Pharma will take on Organon’s current debt of about $8.6 billion. Even so, the company expects to save around $350 million in costs over the next two to four years, almost doubling its combined EBITDA and cash flow.

Top execs from both companies are calling this a game-changer for long-term value. Dilip Shanghvi, Sun Pharma’s Executive Chairman, put it simply: Organon’s strength in innovative drugs and women’s health fits perfectly with Sun Pharma’s focus on branded generics and specialty medicine. Both boards unanimously approved the deal, and if regulators and Organon shareholders give the green light, the deal should close in early 2027. Investors clearly like the sound of it too—Sun Pharma’s shares jumped more than 7% after the announcement.