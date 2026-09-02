Sugs Lloyd Gets ₹214.27 Crore LOIs From Odisha Power Distributors

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Sugs Lloyd Ltd has secured two major contracts from Odisha’s power distribution companies, strengthening its presence in the state’s electricity network maintenance segment. The engineering and construction company received Letters of Intent (LOIs) worth a combined ₹214.27 crore from TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL).

As reported by Economic times, The contracts will run for three years, from October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2029. Sugs Lloyd will handle maintenance and allied works across different parts of the distribution network during this period.

The larger of the two orders has come from TPSODL, with the LOI valued at ₹115.02 crore.

Sugs Lloyd’s work under this contract will be spread across the three-year period. The company will execute ₹37.99 crore worth of work in the first year. The value will rise to ₹38.52 crore in the second year before reaching ₹38.50 crore in the third year.

The second LOI, issued by TPWODL, carries a value of ₹99.25 crore.

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Under this agreement, Sugs Lloyd will undertake work worth ₹33.53 crore in the first year. The corresponding values for the second and third years stand at ₹33.11 crore and ₹32.61 crore, respectively.

The new Odisha power contracts cover several parts of the electricity distribution system.

Sugs Lloyd will maintain 11 kV and low-tension (LT) networks as well as 33 kV networks. The scope also includes operational assistance at 33/11 kV substations.

Together, the two agreements give the company a three-year work pipeline covering network maintenance and operational support for the two distribution utilities.

Sugs Lloyd said both contracts were awarded by domestic entities. The company also stated that neither contract qualifies as a related-party transaction. It added that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entities that awarded the contracts.

The latest orders add to Sugs Lloyd’s project portfolio in the power distribution sector, with execution scheduled to begin on October 1, 2026.