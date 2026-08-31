Sugar sale rules set to change from September, know them

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New Delhi: The center has come up with new rules for sugar sale and will be replacing the existing rules with a 15-day quota system from September.

This new rule will help to improve the supply of the sugar and curb the hoarding.

The new 15-day quota system says that sugar mills will receive allocations every 15 days. Mills will have to sell at least 40% of their allotted quota in the first week, while the remaining quantity must be sold in the following week.

This quota system is shorter cycle than the previous one and will help to monitor he sugar production, demand and supply quickly and closely.

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It will also help to respond to the shortages in a shorter time. It may also release additional stocks when required.

This rule change comes following concerns over hoarding and speculative stocking, which have contributed to a recent rise in sugar prices. The government maintains that India has adequate sugar stocks and that there is no actual shortage.

Sugar prices have already started coming down, with ex-mill prices falling by about 20% in the last few days.

The government expects the new system to ensure regular supply in the market and prevent artificial shortage, especially before the festive season.