Sensex today
Photo Credit : IANS

Stocks trim early gains tracking weakness in Asian market

By IANS
0

Mumbai: Indian equity indices pared initial gains to trade on a flat note, tracking weakness in the Asian markets.

Selling pressure in energy, FMCG and telecom stocks weighed on the market.

Related News

No decision on resuming flights yet, airlines asked not to…

Big jolt for smartphone players as April sales set to run…

Centre denies claims on pension cuts, says no such proposal

HDFC Bank’s Q4 FY20 net profit up 18% to Rs 6,927.7 cr

At 10.18 a.m., Sensex was trading at 31,632.29, higher by 43.57 or 0.14 per cent from its previous close of 31,588.72.

During the first hour of trade it surged over 460 points to touch an intra-day high of 32,056.47. It had opened at 32,056.19 and has touched an intra-day low of 31,540.06 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,289.15, higher by 22.40 points or 0.24 per cent.

You might also like
Business

No decision on resuming flights yet, airlines asked not to book tickets

Business

Big jolt for smartphone players as April sales set to run dry

Business

Centre denies claims on pension cuts, says no such proposal

Business

HDFC Bank’s Q4 FY20 net profit up 18% to Rs 6,927.7 cr

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.