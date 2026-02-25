Stock Market Closes Flat as Nifty Dips Below 25,500

Advertisement

New Delhi: Indian stock market ended on a flat note on Wednesday tracking positive global cues. The Sensex closed at 82,276.07, up 50 points, or 0.06 per cent, while the Nifty 50 closed 58 points, or 0.23 per cent, higher at 25,482.50.

Among the sectors, on the gaining end, the key indices were auto, healthcare, IT, metal, while telecom, FMCG, oil & gas, and PSU Bank faced losses.

The market opened higher with the Nifty 50 index at 25,512.60 with a gain of 87.95 points or 0.35 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 82,530.22, rising by 304.30 points or 0.37 per cent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said, “Indian markets opened with a gap-up, driven by upbeat global cues and a rebound in US tech stocks as AI-related uncertainty eased. Additionally, dovish signals from the BoJ supported regional sentiment, keeping Asian markets firm. However, the initial strength tapered off as renewed tariff-focused comments from the US President reignited global trade concerns, limiting the day’s gains with depreciation in INR.”

“Looking ahead, geopolitical tensions such as US-Iran developments, along with AI and tariff-related news flow, are likely to shape market direction in the near term,” he added.

Sudeep Shah, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said, “Nifty Metal ended the day as a top sectoral gainer, followed by Nifty Pharma, which witnessed a fresh breakout on the daily chart. On the other hand, Nifty PSU Bank, which was in a strong trend, saw profit booking in today’s session and ended the day as the top sectoral loser, followed by Nifty FMCG. With regards to stocks, HCL Tech & Bajaj Auto emerged as the top stock gainers amongst the Nifty pack while Reliance & SBI emerged as the top two losers.”

“Midcap and smallcap indices relatively outperformed the frontline indices today. Midcap formed a small-body candle with minor upper and lower shadows on the daily chart. Smallcap, on the other hand, gave a higher close, forming a small body bullish candle,” he said.

“The market breadth was firm as the advance-decline ratio was tilted in favour of bulls at day’s close. A total of 318 stocks out of the Nifty 500 universe ended in the green,” he added.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, on Rupee said, “Rupee traded in a narrow range near 90.90 as market participants remained cautious amid fresh uncertainty around the US trade framework. After the US court dismissed parts of Trump’s tariff structure, renewed statements from Trump regarding potential consequences for countries revisiting trade terms have kept currency markets on edge.”

“For now, rupee remains range-bound with support seen near 91.25 and resistance around 90.50, awaiting clearer direction from global trade developments and dollar index movement.”

