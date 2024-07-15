State Bank of India hikes loan interest rates by up to 10 bps; Check new revised rates here

The State Bank of India (SBI) consumers now have to pay more interest rates on loans. The largest lending bank of the country has increased its marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points (bps) on select tenures. The new MCLR rates will come into effect from today that is July 15, 2024, according to the SBI website. With the hike, most consumer loans (like auto or home loans) will become costlier for borrowers.

Latest SBI loan interest rate July 2024

SBI has increased the one-month MCLR benchmark rate by 5 basis points to 8.35%, while the three-month MCLR benchmark rate has increased by 10 basis points to 8.40%. The bank has hiked 10 bps to the MCLR rates for the six-month, one-year, and two-year tenures, making them 8.75%, 8.85%, and 8.95%, respectively. The three-year MCLR has been hiked by 5 bps to 9%.

What is MCLR ?

Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) is the minimum lending rate below which a bank is not permitted to lend.

SBI EBLR

SBI external benchmark lending rates (EBLR) remain unchanged at 9.15%+CRP+BSP . All home loans are linked to external benchmark lending rates. SBI home loan interest rates vary between 8.50% to 9.65% and vary depending on the CIBIL Score.

Processing fee:

0.35% of the loan amount plus applicable GST, minimum Rs.2,000/- plus applicable GST and maximum of Rs. 10,000/- plus applicable GST

SBI base rate

SBI base rate is at 10.40% effective from June 15, ..