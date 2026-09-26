Starbucks Closing 250 Cafes Across US and Canada in Ongoing Turnaround

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New York: Starbucks is moving to shutter approximately 250 cafes across North America over the coming days, continuing to trim its retail footprint even as early operational gains begin to surface under its ongoing turnaround strategy.

The upcoming shutdowns represent roughly 1 percent of the coffee giant’s regional network of about 18,000 locations as reported by ANI. In an official communication, the company indicated that the units earmarked for closure have either fallen short of internal standards for customer and staff experiences or simply failed to maintain commercial viability.

Carrying an estimated price tag of USD 300 million in pre-tax charges, the move was detailed in a regulatory filing and initially reported by CNN. Roughly USD 200 million of those expenses will stem directly from early lease termination penalties and worker severance packages.

While Starbucks has not published an itemized directory of the impacted sites, patrons will start encountering notices posted on cafe doors this weekend, alongside real-time updates reflected across the mobile app.

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The decision arrives alongside a tempered expansion outlook for the broader business. Starbucks now anticipates launching around 440 new stores worldwide during the current fiscal year, pulling back from an earlier forecast that targeted between 600 and 650 global openings.

The recalibration follows a broader USD 1 billion restructuring program initiated a year ago by Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol, who paired corporate staff reductions with a similar wave of unit closures. That intervention set in motion an extended, multi-year roadmap aimed at stabilizing operational foundations and reigniting sustained expansion. Across North American stores, that effort has centered on remodeling physical layouts, elevating customer service standards, and streamlining an increasingly complex drink menu.

The latest store culls also coincide with an emerging financial rebound. During its most recent quarter, comparable-store sales across the United States climbed 7.9 percent. In the firm’s July earnings report, Niccol noted that the period marked the moment when the company’s upward trajectory had transitioned into measurable progress.

Addressing the operational path forward, Chief Operating Officer Mike Grams sought to assure staff that the regional business retains substantial runway. In a memo addressed to company employees, Grams expressed enduring optimism regarding long-term expansion potential across North America, pointing out that Starbucks is actively building out a pipeline of future cafes while remaining firmly dedicated to domestic growth.