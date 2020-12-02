Stability In Gold Prices Across Odisha, Check Details Here

Stability In Gold Prices Across Odisha, Check Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold rate remains stable in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the price of the yellow metal was recorded Rs 44,910 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 48,990.

Yesterday gold prices recorded Rs 44,900 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 48,980.

Gold price in various major cities of India is as follows:

While the rate of silver recorded at Rs 64,800/ Kg.