gold rate today
Image Courtesy: Pinterest

Stability In Gold Prices Across Odisha, Check Details Here

By WCE 6

Bhubaneswar: Gold rate remains stable in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the price of the yellow metal was recorded Rs 44,910 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 48,990.

Yesterday gold prices recorded Rs 44,900 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 48,980.

Gold price in various major cities of India is as follows:

Photo Credit: Good Returns

While the rate of silver recorded at Rs 64,800/ Kg.

You might also like
Nation

All Policemen On Magh Mela Duty In Uttar Pradesh To Undergo Covid Test

Nation

Indian Navy test-fires anti-ship version of BrahMos

Nation

Health Ministry: We never mentioned we’d vaccinate entire population

Miscellany

Beware! These 4 Rules Changed From December 1; Know In Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.