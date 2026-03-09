Srinibas Pradhan Constructions SME IPO: Odisha Infra Firm Lists on NSE Emerge

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar : Odisha-based infrastructure firm Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited is currently in the midst of its initial public offering (IPO), marking a significant transition to the public markets via the NSE SME (Emerge) platform. The bidding process, which opened on March 6, is scheduled to conclude on March 10, 2026.

Business Operations

The company operates primarily within the Construction and Infrastructure sector. Its core business involves the execution of civil engineering projects, with a heavy concentration on roads, highways, and bridges. In the 2025 fiscal year, road and bridge construction accounted for approximately 70.23% of the revenue, 23.82% from Industrial/Building projects, and the remainder from maintenance and equipment rental.. The firm operates largely on a B2B model, serving both government bodies and private corporate clients within Odisha.

IPO Structure and Financials

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions is seeking to raise approximately ₹20.32 crore through a book-building process.

Price Band: ₹91 to ₹98 per equity share.

Issue Composition: The offering consists of a Fresh Issue of ~17.13 lakh shares (totaling ₹16.79 crore) and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 3.60 lakh shares (totaling ₹3.53 crore).

Utilization of Funds: The net proceeds are earmarked primarily for working capital requirements (₹11.55 crore) and the partial repayment of existing borrowings (₹1 crore).

Subscription and Market Performance

As of the current bidding window, investor response has been measured. On the opening day, the issue saw a total subscription of 0.09x, led by retail investors at 0.14x.

In terms of secondary market anticipation, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) has remained flat at ₹0 throughout the bidding period so far. This suggests a neutral market sentiment, with the shares currently expected to debut near the upper price band of ₹98.

As of today, March 9 (Day 2), the subscription is still moving slowly at approximately 0.22x overall. The retail portion is leading the interest at roughly 0.18x, while QIB (Qualified Institutional) interest remains at zero.

Timeline

IPO Closing Date: March 10, 2026

Allotment Finalization: Expected March 11, 2026

Tentative Listing Date: March 13, 2026 (NSE SME)

Financial Snapshot: For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company reported a total income of ₹89.73 crore and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹6.59 crore, a significant increase from the previous year’s ₹3.55 crore. Interestingly, despite being an infra firm, 91.19% of their FY25 revenue came from non-government (private/corporate) clients, which is a high ratio for a construction firm often associated with public tenders.