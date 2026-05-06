SRF to Invest ₹2,300 Cr in Odisha Plant; Q4 Net Profit Rises 11% to ₹582 Cr

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SRF Ltd has announced a significant expansion in Odisha, revising its initial investment plans upwards to approximately ₹2,300 crore. This capital expenditure is dedicated to setting up a new plant focused on fourth-generation refrigerants, specifically Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs). The facility is slated to produce 20,000 tonnes of Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) and 30,000 tonnes of Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) annually. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s position in the global integrated fluorochemical value chain, with a projected completion date of February 28, 2028.

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On the financial front, the chemical giant reported an 11% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter, reaching ₹582.02 crore compared to ₹526.06 crore in the same period last year. Total income for the January-March quarter also saw a steady climb to ₹4,640.07 crore. For the full fiscal year 2025-26, the company’s performance was even more robust, with net profit surging 47% to ₹1,835.18 crore.

The announcement of the massive Odisha investment alongside steady earnings growth serves as a major long-term catalyst for the company. In the immediate aftermath of such earnings reports, the stock typically reacts to the capital allocation strategy and growth guidance. For SRF, the shift toward high-value, next-generation refrigerants is viewed by analysts as a “forward-looking” move that balances the current profit growth with sustainable industrial expansion, keeping the stock in focus for institutional investors.