Spotify launches personalised AI podcast for its users, limited to certain markets only

Spotify along with Google has launched a personalised AI podcast which is accessible to its users in certain markets only. This is something that is in the trend of everything AI around you. This AI podcast is a short discussion between two AI hosts.

“Your Spotify Wrapped AI podcast features the two AI hosts from NotebookLM “unwrapping” your year in music. They dive into your favorite tracks and artists, and explore the way your music taste evolved throughout 2024. It’s an engaging conversation all about your musical tastes, and each one is unique, generated just for you,” mentioned the blog post by Google.

It is available in limited markets and this includes United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, and Sweden.

For those who are not from the above mentioned markets get a message from Spotify that they will not have an AI podcast for them. This AI Wrapped podcast is something new for the users and it will is a cross promotion between Spotify and Google.

