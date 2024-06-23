Spotify introduces new Basic plan for its users in US, Know details

Spotify had introduced a new hike to its plans in the US. The music streaming company has hiked the rates for the Premium plan for its users in the US. With the price hike coming into effect, the Premium Plan for the US users cost $11.99 instead of $10.99. Similarly, there has been a hike in the Dual Plans as well. The Dual Plans now cost $16.99 after a hike of $2. On the other hand, the family plans now cost $19.99 after a $3.

The company has justified the price hike for its customers by introducing audiobook support. The premium users now get 15 hours of audiobook listening per month. Spotify has introduced a new basic plan in the US and it costs $10.99 a month. Users get a benefit of unlimited access to music and podcasts and that too without ads. Well, it is important to mention that this plan is the old premium plan but with a new name.

It remains to be seen how the users will be affected by the plan.

In the US market, Spotify is quite aware that not everybody is interested in the audiobook offering. The streaming giant is expected to introduce lossless Hi-Fi streaming and that specific plan is expected $5 more than average.