Sportking India Expands into Odisha; Reports ₹119.72 Cr PAT

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Textile manufacturer Sportking India has officially commenced construction on its highly anticipated Greenfield Expansion Project in Odisha. The company confirmed that funding for this major initiative has been successfully secured, paving the way for groundbreakings. This move shows they’re serious about growing for the long haul—aiming to increase their future production, especially in yarn, where they want to dominate.

The company’s board also gave the green light for some major steps to extend their reach downstream. Sportking’s set to take over a majority stake in Marvel Dyers and Processors Private Limited—a company that handles fabric dyeing, printing, and finishing. They’re also planning to pick up the garment-focused manufacturing business from Sobhagia Sales Private Limited through a slump sale. Both deals still need the usual checks, agreements, and regulatory nods, but once done, Sportking will be branching into readymade garments and fabric processing, giving themselves new ways to bring in revenue.

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Financially, they’ve wrapped up a solid year. For the fiscal ending March 31, 2026, Sportking India’s profit after tax went up by 5.8%, reaching ₹119.72 crore compared to last year’s ₹113.14 crore. That’s after some cost management and smoother operations—even though revenue slipped just a bit, closing at ₹2,495.86 crore instead of ₹2,524.23 crore the year before.

In light of these steady financial achievements and future growth prospects, the board’s decided to reward investors. They’re recommending a final dividend of ₹1 per equity share for FY26 and a 5% dividend on preference shares. With bigger yarn production coming up in Odisha and fresh acquisitions in garment and fabric processing, Sportking India’s ramping up its game across both domestic and international markets.