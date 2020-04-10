New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday said that it operated an international cargo flight from Hyderabad to Ho Chi Minh City ferrying essential medical supplies.

Accordingly , SpiceJet operated its first ever cargo freighter carrying around 16 tons of pharma essentials including medicines and other medical supplies from Hyderabad to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

“The airline deployed its Boeing 737 freighter aircraft for the assignment which took-off from Hyderabad at 10.30 AM IST and is scheduled to reach Ho Chi Minh City at 16.20 PM (local time),” the airline said in a statement.

On Thursday, SpiceJet operated its first cargo freighter on the Chennai-Singapore-Chennai route to bring critical medical equipment and devices to India.

SpiceJet has operated 220 flights since the lockdown began carrying more than 1,850 tons of cargo a” more than double than all domestic airlines combined. Out of these 61 were international cargo flights.

The airline has operated special cargo flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong and a host of other places carrying vital supplies.