Snapdeal Penalized ₹5 Lakh as CCPA Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Toy Sales

Advertisement

In a move that signals a tightening noose around e-commerce oversight, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has slapped a ₹5,00,000 penalty on Snapdeal (Ace Vector Limited). The watchdog cited “unfair trade practices” and “misleading advertisements” for facilitating the sale of toys that bypassed mandatory safety standards.

The ruling, spearheaded by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, underscores a zero-tolerance policy toward violations of the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020. Since January 2021, all toys sold in India must strictly adhere to Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) benchmarks—a mandate the CCPA found Snapdeal had repeatedly ignored.

Investigating the Lapses

The probe revealed that non-compliant products remained live on the platform as recently as December 2025, despite Snapdeal’s internal claims of delisting. Key findings include:

Substantial Control: The CCPA dismissed Snapdeal’s “marketplace” defense, noting the platform’s “substantial control” over transactions through quality assurance tags and mega-sales like the “Toofan Sale.”

Verification Deficit: Listings for sellers such as Stallion Trading Company and Thriftkart lacked manufacturer details and mandatory BIS certification numbers.

Revenue from Violations: The platform reportedly earned commissions totaling ₹41,032 from the sale of these hazardous products.

Advertisement

Tightening the Reins on Vendor Ecosystems

With the CCPA becoming increasingly active, e-commerce platforms will have to tighten their vendor onboarding norms and rigorously cross-check active listings for missing or expired paperwork. To mitigate risk, marketplaces must transition from passive hosting to proactive due diligence, implementing automated API-based verification for GST and BIS credentials. Moving forward, platforms will likely require a categorical undertaking from sellers and conduct periodic compliance audits to ensure that high-risk products—especially those involving child safety or national security—meet the latest Quality Control Orders (QCOs) before they ever go live.

‘Caveat Venditor’

The ruling highlights a fundamental legal shift from caveat emptor (buyer beware) to caveat venditor (seller beware). By holding the platform liable, the CCPA has made it clear that “intermediary status” no longer serves as a shield against the sale of defective or unsafe goods.

Snapdeal has stated it will seek judicial review, noting that the legal nuances of intermediary liability are currently pending before various High Courts.

This isn’t the only time Snapdeal and its peers have been in the crosshairs recently. The CCPA also recently took strict action against several e-commerce platforms for the unauthorized sale of walkie-talkies. These devices were often wrongly advertised as “license-free” while operating on restricted frequencies. While major players like Amazon and Flipkart faced higher fines, the crackdown served as a stern warning against listing unregulated radio equipment that poses a risk to national security.