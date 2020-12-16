diesel and petrol rate in bhubaneswar
Slight Variation In Petrol and Diesel Prices In Bhubaneswar, See Details

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Diesel and Petrol rates showed slight variations Odisha’s capital in last 48 hours.

On Wednesday, petrol was recorded Rs 84.34 per litre in the fuel stations across Bhubaneswar. On the other hand the price of diesel recorded Rs 80.46 per litre.

The constancy in the price of fuel prices have brought a respite among the customers in the state.

Petrol prices in metro cities across India: 

Diesel prices in metro cities across India:

