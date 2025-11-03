Slight variation in gold price in India, here is a list of rates in major cities

Bhubaneswar: The Gold price in India has shown slight variation in India in the last 24 hours for 24 carat and 22 carat. There has been an increase of Rs. 170 for 10 gms of 24 ct gold.

Gold price in India was recorded at Rs. 1,23,170 and Rs. 1,12,900 for 24-carat gold per 10 grams and 22-carat gold per 10 grams, respectively on November 3, 2025.

Yesterday, gold price was recorded at a little lower the same as of today.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the gold metal was recorded at Rs 1,23,000 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs Rs 1,12,750, respectively.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,23,150 1,12,900 Mumbai 1,23,000 1,12,750 Chennai 1,23,380 1,13,100 Kolkata 1,23,000 1,12,750 Hyderabad 1,23,000 1,12,750 Bangalore 1,23,000 1,12,750 Bhubaneswar 1,23,000 1,12,750

Silver price in India

The price of silver in India today is Rs. 154 per gram and Rs. 1,54,000 per kilogram.