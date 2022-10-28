Slight increase in fuel prices for today in Bhubaneswar, check details

By Sriya Masanta 0
fuel price increases in bhubaneswar
Representational Image (Credits: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: A slight increase in the fuel prices have been observed today in the capital city of Bhubaneswar. The  price for petrol has been recorded at Rs.103.19 and the diesel price for today is Rs. 94.76.

In Cuttack, the fuel price has decreased. The petrol and diesel prices are recorded at Rs 103.37 and Rs 94.93, respectively.

The cost of petrol in Malkangiri has been recorded the highest in the state and is now at Rs 108.91 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.28 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in various cities of India have remained constant for months now. The petrol price in the capital city New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and diesel was at Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol in Chennai is recorded at Rs 102.63, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

You might also like
Business

Elon Musk takes complete acquisition of Twitter, fires Parag Agrawal and other…

Business

Gold price in India: No significant change in prices for 24 carat and 22 carat

Business

HDFC Bank hikes FD interest rates for the second time in a month

Business

CBDT extends deadline for filing returns till November 7

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.