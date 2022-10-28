Slight increase in fuel prices for today in Bhubaneswar, check details

Bhubaneswar: A slight increase in the fuel prices have been observed today in the capital city of Bhubaneswar. The price for petrol has been recorded at Rs.103.19 and the diesel price for today is Rs. 94.76.

In Cuttack, the fuel price has decreased. The petrol and diesel prices are recorded at Rs 103.37 and Rs 94.93, respectively.

The cost of petrol in Malkangiri has been recorded the highest in the state and is now at Rs 108.91 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.28 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in various cities of India have remained constant for months now. The petrol price in the capital city New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and diesel was at Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol in Chennai is recorded at Rs 102.63, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.