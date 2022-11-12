Slight hike in fuel prices in Bhubaneswar, check details here

The petrol price has increased a little in Bhubaneswar today. It has been recorded to be Rs. 103. 19 against the price on Friday which was Rs. 103.11. The diesel price was Rs 94.68 on Friday whereas it is Rs. 94.76 today.

The prices of petrol and diesel has shown a slight increase even in Cuttack, where the historic Baliyatra is underway now. The price of petrol has increased from Rs. 103.67 to Rs. 103.71. While, the diesel price has decreased from Rs 95.22 to Rs 95.25.

The petrol price in major cities across India have shown no changes. Petrol price is Rs 106.03 in Kolkata. The petrol price in New Delhi is constant at Rs 96.72. Meanwhile the petrol price in today Chennai is Rs 102.73. It is noteworthy that, Mumbai has recorded petrol rate at Rs 106.31.

The diesel prices for most cities have remained constant as well. The diesel price in New Delhi is Rs 89.62. Diesel rates in Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 94.27. Kolkata has registered diesel rates at Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, diesel rate in Chennai is Rs 94.33.