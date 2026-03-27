Slight Drop in Fuel Prices: Petrol at ₹100.94, Diesel at ₹92.52 in Bhubaneswar
Petrol and diesel prices see a slight drop, with rates updated across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: Today, petrol prices have decreased by ₹0.22, bringing the current rate to ₹100.94 per litre, while diesel prices have also dropped by ₹0.22, now standing at ₹92.52 per litre.
In Cuttack, petrol prices remain unchanged at ₹101.19 per litre, and diesel prices also remain steady at ₹92.77 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.23 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.94 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.81 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.52 per litre