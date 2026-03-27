Slight Drop in Fuel Prices: Petrol at ₹100.94, Diesel at ₹92.52 in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: Today, petrol prices have decreased by ₹0.22, bringing the current rate to ₹100.94 per litre, while diesel prices have also dropped by ₹0.22, now standing at ₹92.52 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices remain unchanged at ₹101.19 per litre, and diesel prices also remain steady at ₹92.77 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.23 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.94 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.52 per litre