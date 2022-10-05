Slight decrease in petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have decreased slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The petrol and diesel price were recorded at Rs 103.05 and Rs 94.62, respectively.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have increased slightly at Rs 103.80 and Rs 95.34, respectively.

In Malkangiri, the cost of petrol has been recorded the highest in the state and is now at Rs 108.92 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.29 per litre.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in India’s capital New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol in major cities of India has been recorded at Rs 102.63 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

