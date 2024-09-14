Slight decrease in fuel prices in Bhubaneswar on September 14, Check details

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates have decreased slightly in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar. On September 14, 2024, Saturday. petrol has been priced at Rs 100.88 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.46 per litre.

Notably, petrol and diesel prices dropped by 0.01 paise in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, fuel prices have increased marginally in the last 24 hours. On September 13, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.67 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.22 per litre. The petrol and diesel rates have been hiked by Rs 0.41 and 39 Paise today.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs 104.95 per litre in Kolkata

Rs 103.44 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai

Rs 100.88 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows: