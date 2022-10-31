Slight decrease in fuel price today for Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel have been slightly decreased today in Capital City Bhubaneswar. The petrol price for today is Rs.103.11 and the diesel price is Rs. 94.68.

The fuel price has decreased today in Cuttack district of Odisha. The petrol and diesel prices are recorded at Rs 103.54 and Rs 95.10, respectively.

The cost of petrol in Malkangiri has been recorded the highest and remained constant in the state and is now at Rs 108.92 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.29 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in various cities of India have remained constant. The petrol price in the capital city New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and diesel was at Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol in Chennai is recorded at Rs 102.63, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.