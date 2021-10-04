Skoda Rapid Matte Edition launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh

Skoda Motors has launched a matte edition of its popular sedan Skoda Rapid in India. The new sedan gets an exclusive colour theme in its exterior as well as its interior. While the exterior of the vehicle gets a Carbon Steel Matte colour the interior colour is Tellur Grey.

In terms of price the new Skoda Rapid Matte Edition is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Manual Transmission variant. The Automatic Transmission variant is offered at just Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan is powered by a 1.0-litre 2 cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 109 bhp. The maximum torque of the sedan is 175 Nm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox

The visible changes in the sedan are front grille, front bumper spoiler, rear trunk spoiler and ORVMs. All of the components get a gloss black treatment. The sedan also gets a 16-inch alloy wheels in gloss black in order to match the theme.

In terms of features, the Skoda Rapid Matte Edition inherits some features present in the top-end trim of Rapid (Monte Carlo trim). Some of the common features are 8-inch Android touchscreen infotainment unit, power adjusting and folding mirrors, auto climate control, LED DRLs with projector lighting, auto headlamps and wipers and power windows.

The safety features in the Skoda Rapid Matte Edition include multiple airbags for passengers, parking sensor at the rear, ABS with EBD, ESC, Hill Hold Control etc.

During the launch of the Skoda Rapid Matte Edition, the Brand Director of ŠKODA AUTO India, Zac Hollis, said “I am excited to introduce the new RAPID Matte Edition, available in an exclusive Carbon Steel Matte colour and Tellur Grey interior with black leatherette and Alcantara inserts. With this new addition, the RAPID portfolio will cater further to newer customers.”