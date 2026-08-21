Skoda Kylaq Sportline arrives in India at a starting price of Rs 11.32 lakh

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Skoda has unveiled the new Sportline variant of the Kylaq in India at a starting price of Rs 11.32 lakh. The Kylaq Sporline variant was unveiled by the brand as part of it’s annual convention in January. It sits between the Signature Plus and Prestige variants of the Kylaq.

The sportline variant comes with a optional dedicated Sportline accessories pack.

It has received few exterior upgrades along including black ORVMs, glossy black front and rear diffusers and LED projector lamps at the front. The other noticeable features include a dual-tone floating roof, 17-inch black alloy wheels and black branding on the tailgate.

To make it more recognizable, the model also sports the Sportline badges, rear spoiler and C-pillar with a Sportline sticker.

Interior of the Kylaq Sportline continues to feature the same dark, performance-inspired theme across the roof, dashboard and door trims. The Sportline labels can also be seen on the leatherette seats headrests. Meanwhile, the contrast stitching add to the sporty ambience inside of the car. The other features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.0-inch Virtual Cockpit, wireless charging, an electric sunroof, Climatronic Auto AC, aluminium pedals, and ambient lighting.

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The dedicated Sportline accessories pack includes a front bumper corner garnish, front grille garnish in dark chrome, fender garnish with Skoda logo and body side moulding in glossy black, allowing owners to give their Kylaq an even more personalised road presence.

Powertrain, Prices for the Skoda Kylaq Sportline

The Skoda Kylaq Sportline continues to be offered with the same Skoda’s 1.0-litre TSI petrol producing 114bhp and 178Nm. This engine can be had with either a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT.

The Skoda Kylaq Sportline six-speed MT version is priced at Rs. 11.32 lakh while the Skoda Kylaq Sportline AT version costs a little higher at Rs. 12.32 lakh.

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