Skoda Kylaq getting discounts of Rs 50,000 this month

Skoda is offering a great discount offer for select model of the its popular SUV, the Kylaq, in India. The Tata Nexon rival can be bought with a discount of up to Rs 50,000 this month.

Earlier, the company added two new variants to its popular SUV, the Kylaq lineup. Now, the company has announced discount offer for the model. However, note that the discounts offered on the Kylaq depends on the model year choosen.

Skoda Kylaq discount

Select dealerships are offering the MY2025 versions of the Kylaq is available for purchase with maximum benefits of up to Rs. 50,000. Meanwhile, the MY2026 versions are available with discounts of around Rs. 30,000. The discount offer varies depending on the dealership and stock availability.

For exact details of the discount offer, you can visit the nearest dealership.

The Skoda Kylaq is currently available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.59 lakh. The SUV is offered in Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Signature Plus, Prestige, and Prestige Plus variants. The top-spec version is priced at Rs. 12.99 lakh, ex-showroom.