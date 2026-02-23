Skoda Kushaq Facelift production begins in Pune’s Chakan, Deliveries to commence from March

Advertisement

Skoda Auto India has commenced the production of the new Kushaq facelift at it’s plant in Chakan, Pune. The deliveries of the new Kushaq will begin in March and the bookings for this SUV have now also started. The new Kushaq facelift was recently launched in January.

Skoda Kushaq facelift production commences

The Chakan plant in Pune, Maharashtra, is Škoda Auto Volkswagen India’s (SAVWIPL) manufacturing facility that spans over 576 acres. It is approximately 70% automated and has over 325 robots. The current Kushaq is also produced at the same facility, along with other models such as the Kylaq, Slavia, Volkswagen Taigun, and Virtus.

This manufacturing facility became the launchpad for Skoda Auto and Volkswagen India after they introduced the MQB A0 IN platform tailored specifically for the Indian automotive market. This platform has contributed a lot to the recent success of both of these brands in India.

2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift

After being in the market for four years since its official launch back in 2021, Skoda Auto India finally gave the Kushaq a much-needed facelift this year. The main highlight of the newly facelifted iteration of the Skoda Kushaq is its exterior design. The evolutionary new design consists of a newly designed front fascia. It now gets a larger grille with an illuminated light band, and it also gets an LED lighting package and sequential turn indicators.

