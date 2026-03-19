Skoda Kushaq facelift mileage revealed ahead of launch

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Skoda Auto India has announced the fuel-efficiency figures of the new Kushaq facelift ahead of it’s launch. The company is set to reveal the price of the new Kushaq facelift in the coming weeks.

Skoda unveiled the new-generation of mid-size SUV at the begining of the year in in the month of January. Though, the price has not been revealed, the bookings for the SUV is underway. Customers can book a new Kushaq facelift for themselves for a token amount of Rs 15,000.

The 2026 Kushaq is available in two engine options- 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol. Transmission options include six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, and a new eight-speed torque converter automatic unit.

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Skoda has claimed that the 1.0 6MT and 8AT options deliver a mileage of 19.66kmpl and 19.09kmpl, respectively. Similarly, the 1.5 7DSG version is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 18.72kmpl.

Upon launch, the facelifted Kushaq will compete against the likes of Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Tata Curvv, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.