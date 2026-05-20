Skoda Epiq Electric SUV unveiled, offers claimed range of 440km

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Skoda has officially unveiled it’s latest electric SUV offering- the Epiq Eletric SUV. The latest Skoda electric car offers a claimed range of 440km. The Skoda Epiq is said to be the most affordable electric SUV yet.

The electric compact SUV is based on the new-generation MEB+ platform and uses the brand’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language, which makes it the first production Skoda model to use it.

The front fascia features a gloss black Tech Deck Face in place of a conventional grille, flanked by slim T-shaped LED lighting elements that will become a signature styling cue for future Skoda SUVs.

Skoda has also focused heavily on aerodynamics, with the Epiq achieving a drag coefficient of 0.275. The SUV features active cooling shutters, aerodynamic wheels, roof spoiler elements, air curtain channels, and an extensively optimised underbody to improve efficiency.

In terms of dimensions, the Epiq measures 4,171mm in length, 1,798mm in width, and 1,581mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,601mm. Depending on the variant, the SUV rides on 17-inch to 19-inch alloy wheels. The SUV offers a 475-litre boot along with an additional 25-litre front storage compartment.

The cabin uses recycled and animal-free materials throughout, including upholstery made entirely from recycled polyester fibres. Depending on the trim, buyers can opt for multiple interior themes, ambient lighting, and Techtona leather alternative finishes.

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Feature highlights include a 13-inch Android-based infotainment touchscreen with Google Maps, YouTube, and Spotify integration, wireless phone charging, panoramic sunroof, Canton sound system, connected car technology, and digital key functionality.

On the safety front, the Epiq comes equipped with seven airbags as standard along with ADAS features such as Front Assist, Lane Assist, Side Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, and optional Travel Assist 3.0 with traffic light response and remote parking functions.

The Epiq will be offered with two battery pack options and three power outputs. The entry-level Epiq 35 (38.5kWh) produces 114bhp and 267Nm, while the Epiq 40 (38.5kWh) develops 133bhp and 267Nm. Both versions offer a claimed driving range of around 310km and a top speed of 150kmph.

The range-topping Epiq 55 (55kWh) comes powered by a front-mounted electric motor producing 208bhp and 290Nm. It offers a claimed range of around 440km and supports DC fast charging from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 24 minutes. The top speed for this variant is rated at 160kmph.

Another standout feature is one pedal driving functionality in B mode, allowing the driver to accelerate and decelerate using only the accelerator pedal while maximising regenerative braking efficiency.