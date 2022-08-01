Six airports to implement Digi Yatra by March 23

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation will implement the Digi Yatra in a phased manner at the airports across the country, officials said on Monday. While it is being implemented at Varanasi and Bangalore from August 2022, it will start functioning in Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada, Delhi and Hyderabad by March 2023.

Digi Yatra seeks to provide seamless, paperless and hassle-free experience for passengers across all checkpoints at all Indian airports.

Officials said that the main objective is to enhance passenger experience by eliminating the need for verification of ticket and ID at multiple touch points and to achieve better throughput through existing infrastructure using a Digital Framework.

It will simplify the passenger processes at various checkpoints in the airport right from the terminal entry gate, check-in, bag drop, security check upto boarding gates said an official.

The project is under implementation stage and Airports Authority of India (AAI) has awarded the work for implementation of Biometric Boarding System at Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada and Varanasi airports. Preliminary testing of the Digi Yatra Biometric boarding system with registration for the ‘Day of Travel’ at these airports has been completed.

The Digi Yatra policy launched in August 2018, provides the detailed guidelines for implementation of Digi Yatra at Indian Airports. DGCA has issued Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) titled “Implementation on E-Boarding Process (Digi Yatra)” for implementation under Digi Yatra Platform.

Under the system, facial recognition would be done with the consent of the passenger as per the extant data privacy and data protection regulations. Data shared by the passenger would be used for the purpose defined and would not be shared with any other external stakeholder.

The data shared by the passenger will not be retained for more than 24 hours after departure of the flight.

Digi Yatra Central Identity Management Platform would be developed by the Digi Yatra Foundation, a Joint Venture (JV) Company of Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other JV/private airports.