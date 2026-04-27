Singareni to Mine 6 MT Coal from Naini Block: SCCL Sets Production Targets

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The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has set a significant production and transportation target this financial year. They want to produce and move 6 million tonnes of coal from the Naini Coal Block in Odisha. In a recent meeting in Hyderabad, Chairman and Managing Director Buddhaprakash Jyoti said that building a dedicated coal corridor road will take some time. So, the company is rolling out some temporary solutions—moving coal by road to local railway sidings so they can still hit that 6-million-tonne target without delay.

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The leadership’s main focus right now is to get the Sathupalli Coal Handling Plant operating at full capacity. The CMD has instructed officials to ensure the plant operates at full capacity, aiming for a daily dispatch of up to 50,000 tonnes. Over at the JVR Coal Handling Plant, they’re working through a few technical issues. That plant already handles more than 10 million tonnes a year, and they expect steady daily shipments of 45,000 to 50,000 tonnes to keep everything moving smoothly.

To support these logistics, specific output targets have been established for key mines. The JVR-2 Opencast Mine is slated to produce 11 million tonnes this year, while the Kishtaram Opencast Mine has been assigned a target of 2.4 million tonnes.